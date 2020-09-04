Labor Day weekend anticipated to be busy for travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This holiday weekend is one of the last busy travel times of the summer. While the pandemic may hinder some people from traveling, AAA still expects drivers to be making their way to different destinations.

If you’re planning on traveling this weekend, you can probably expect roads to be busy.

“A lot of times there are some schools that won’t be starting until after Labor Day and of course those people want to get out and take a little road trip before everyone settles in to school and work,” manager of public and government affairs for AAA South Dakota, Marilyn Buskohl said.

While the pandemic has taken a toll on travel, Buskohl says there are people who are wanting to travel to places where they can be outdoors and social distance, like state and nationals parks.

“We don’t see people wanting to go to theme parks or anything like that, it’s more like national parks, the Badlands, The Rockys, Yellowstone, Detroit Lakes,” Buskohl said.

She says South Dakota has plenty of options for being outdoors.

Additionally it’s important to take extra precautions due to COVID-19.

Buskohl says you may want to consider planning ahead by packing snacks, hand sanitizer, masks, so you don’t have to make as many stops during your trip.

“If you do stop some place and you are not comfortable, people aren’t wearing masks, or you feel compromised in some way, just leave,” Buskohl said. “We’ve all kind of been in our homes, or haven’t ventured out much, but I think more people are becoming comfortable with taking a road trip.”

It’s also important to make sure your car is serviced so you don’t have problems along the way.