SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls has made its first concert announcement for the 2023 season.

Levitt at the Falls announced that La Santa Cecilia will be playing on Saturday, June 24. La Santa Cecilia is a GRAMMY-winning band that according to their website is a hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music.

The first concert of the season will take place on June 2. Levitt at the Falls hasn’t announced yet who will be playing that day.

Levitt’s full season schedule of bands will be released on Thursday, May 4.