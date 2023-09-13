KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — A Kyle woman – charged with murdering her baby – has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse.

In exchange for 35-year-old Billie Jean Red Owl’s plea, prosecutors dropped the murder charge. Red Owl’s daughter was less than three months old when the infant died of dehydration in 2020.

Red Owl wouldn’t take her baby to a doctor, so someone else called 911. The day after her baby died, Red Owl tested positive for meth and other drugs.

When she is sentenced, Red Owl will face a maximum of 15 years behind bars.