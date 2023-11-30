KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — A Kyle woman is headed to prison after her baby died of dehydration.

Billie Jean Red Owl will serve a little more than two years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.

Red Owl’s daughter was less than three months old when she died in 2020. Red Owl wouldn’t take her baby to the a doctor, so someone else called 9-1-1.

The day after her daughter died, Red Owl tested positive for meth and other drugs.

She was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and the murder charge was dropped.

Under the plea deal, she faced a maximum of 15 years in prison.