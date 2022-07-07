SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kyle, South Dakota woman is facing 10 years in federal prison after being convicted in a U.S. District Court.

26-year-old Christine Richards was convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, Richards brought between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine to South Dakota where she dispersed and sold the drug on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Richards also recruited others to help distribute the drug for her.

In addition to time in prison, Richards will have to pay $170 in restitution for drug testing costs and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.