SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About six years of distributing methamphetamine has resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for Chester Benjamin Apple aka Chester Janis, 39, the Department of Justice in South Dakota said.

Apple, of Kyle, obtained methamphetamine and distributed it in South Dakota from approximately January 2015 through March 2021, the DOJ said.

He had pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Apple was sentenced on June 23. In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, he must serve five years of supervised release.