BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The High Limit Sprint Car Series made its debut at Huset’s Speedway last night, and is owned in part by NASCAR star Kyle Larson.

After winning the Knoxville Nationals Saturday and posting a top-ten finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Sunday, Kyle Larson continued his whirlwind schedule Tuesday at Huset’s Speedway.

“It was all quick. After Saturday night, going to Indy, getting there late and then racing the next day, going home, then I had meetings all day Monday, then we came here after that, so I really haven’t settled down,” High Limit Sprint Car Series owner Kyle Larson said.

Larson finished outside the top three for the first time since April, but says the High Limit Sprint Car Series, which he owns alongside Brad Sweet, continues to build momentum.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the race fans and competitors, our car counts have been really good at most of the events,” Larson said.

An important part of racing is sponsors. Larson is one of the biggest names in the sport, but you might recognize a business on the #57 car — Folkens Brothers Trucking.

“We love having them on our car,” Larson said. “Got to get dinner with them last night, so it was good to see them and just glad to have them part of the team,” Larson added.

“I’m sure he could have way bigger, more corporate sponsors on his car than us but I do believe they know the passion that we have for the sport and the longevity that we have,” Folkens Brothers Trucking’s John Folkens said.

The Folkens family raced late models in the 1970’s, before starting their business.

“It was either going to be racing or your business, and so we chose the business and this was our way to keep our toe and our interest in racing,” Folkens said. “We started with Jon Barger, then Randy Nygaard for a couple years, Jake Peters for a lot of years,” Folkens added.

When Peters retired, Folkens considered calling it quits but connected with Paul Silva, who owns Kyle Larson’s sprint car.

“The rest is history, and we feel privileged and honored to be on the cars that we’re on and we’re just continuing to have a lot of fun with the sport,” Folkens said.

Larson even made time to stop by the Folkens shop near Lester, Iowa.

“Honored that he took a little time out of his day to stop by, but that’s just the type of guy he is,” Folkens said.

Larson finished Tuesday’s race in sixth place. Rico Abreu won the “A” Feature and top prize of more than $23,000.