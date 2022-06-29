SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The saga of a Sioux Falls business continues after a chemical accident left many of its customers angry.

KELOLAND News obtained a copy of a recent email the owner of Kut And Kill sent.

The email informed customers he was cutting two of his services — mowing and fertilization.

Tate Eining, the owner, said in the email this is because of an employee shortage and chemical damage from earlier this year.

Eining said in the email he will continue to provide other services and repair lawns affected by the chemical burn.

KELOLAND News reached out to Eining for confirmation but have not received a response yet.