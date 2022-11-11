SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall, a lawsuit involving a Sioux Falls lawn care company is heating up in federal court.

Kut and Kill Incorporated is suing its insurance company. This week, both businesses filed federal court documents asking for a judgment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We first reported on Kut and Kill in May, when 300 Sioux Falls lawns started turning brown. The business owner said employees had accidentally applied the wrong chemical, causing a chemical burn.

When the lawns started dying, Kut and Kill sent a claim to insurance. United Fire and Casualty Company denied it, so Kut and Kill filed the federal lawsuit in June.

In the filing, Kut and Kill says it could face millions of dollars in liability claims, and its policies cover “property damage.”

United Fire responded, saying it does not cover property damage when work is “incorrectly performed.”

Ultimately, the decision of who will pay for the damaged lawns will be up to a federal judge.

At this point, there is nothing scheduled in the case so there’s no word on when that will happen.