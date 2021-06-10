Kuehn Park Pool to open Saturday; two other Sioux Falls pools still closed due to staffing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extreme heat has many people packing into Sioux Falls pools, even though 3 out of 8 city aquatic centers are still closed. But another option will be opening Saturday.

“There’s a lot of day cares and a lot of kids out here today, it’s super hot,” Sioux Falls mom Viki Jerde said.



Viki Jerde and her son Callen are soaking up the sun this summer.



“We got our family pool pass so we’re going to be here every day,” Jerde said.



But if you’ve been to any Sioux Falls pool this June, it’s clear plenty of other families have the same plan.



“It’s a little hectic,” Jerde said. “I just kind of have to watch for his shorts, that’s what I look for is the color of his shorts.”



“Yes the pools are busy,” Sioux Falls Recreation Coordinator Jean Pearson said. “We just haven’t been able to get staff to lifeguard at this time.”



Frank Olson, Keuhn and McKennan Park Pools have not been able to open yet this summer.



“We just don’t have the staff that we had in 2019. I can honestly say that Kuehn will be opening very, very soon. We’re excited we’ll have a facility open on the west side.”



While the limited locations may mean families have to travel a little further to get to the pool, Pearson says they haven’t had to turn anyone away yet this summer.



“We did not hit capacity for any of our facilities, but we came relatively close,” Pearson said.



So even though the limited number of pools may be packed, there’s still room for people to come out and enjoy the water.



“I think after not having them open last summer people were so excited to be able to come to the pool this year, they’re coming in droves, they’re not hitting that capacity this year, so we have room for people to come and swim,” Pearson said.

The Kuehn park pool will open on Saturday, providing more space for people in the city’s pools.



Sioux Falls hasn’t seen a full summer of open pools since 2019 and has seen considerable population growth in that time. When it could be time to add a new city pool coming up in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.