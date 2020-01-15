Kuehn Park neighborhood ready to dive into new pool

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls are learning more about potentially big changes in the works for some of the city’s outdoor pools. The plans are being presented at a public meeting Wednesday night in downtown Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, KELOLAND News first told you about a consulting firm’s recommendations to replace the pools at Frank Olson, Kuehn and McKennan Parks while upgrading Terrace Park and Laurel Oaks pools. People in the Kuehn neighborhood are excited about the changes.

The proposed pool replacements and updates would make the facilities more user-friendly for people with disabilities. People who live on the west-side of the city say the time has come to replace the aging Kuehn pool.

A cold winter’s day can conjure wistful memories of warm, lazy days by the pool.

“It keeps the kids busy, gives them something to do, they’re not sitting at home watching TV all summer,” Michelle Howard said.

All of Matt and Michelle Howard’s now-grown daughters grew up at Kuehn Pool, just up the block.

“In the summertime, they used to go one, two, three, four times a day with it being so close. They’d just come home for a snack and go back,” Howard said.

But the Howards, and other families in the neighborhood, say it’s time for Kuehn pool to be replaced by a new facility.

“Kind of excited about it. I think the Kuehn pool’s a great location but getting dated, very dated,” Matt Howard said.

The Howards say many of the kids in their neighborhood have avoided the pool in recent years, gravitating toward newer aquatic centers in the city.

“And now that I walk my dogs by there every day in the summertime, it’s not nearly as busy as it used to be, most likely because they’ve got all those other options in town that are a lot nicer,” Michelle Howard said.

A outdoor pool not only provides a place for swimmers to cool-off in the summertime, it adds a special identity that draws newcomers into the neighborhood.

“Whenever a house comes up for sale, you see they put the location with the Kuehn pool and Kuehn golf course, it’s really good for a family,” Matt Howard said.

The Howards say they can live with the added noise and any congestion caused by construction of a new pool in their neighborhood. They say it’s all part of the tradeoff that comes with progress.

