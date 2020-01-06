Kruckenberg had her first court appearance Monday, authorities still searching for Max Bolden

A woman wanted in connection with a Sioux Falls murder made her first court appearance Monday.

27-year-old Krista Marie Kruckenberg faced a judge Monday afternoon after being on the run for more than two months.

Sioux Falls Police have been looking for Krista Kruckenberg and Max Bolden since October.

At 4:30 Sunday afternoon, the search for Kruckenberg came to an end.

Police say they have surveillance video linking Kruckenberg and Bolden to a crime near Carnegie Town Hall, in downtown Sioux Falls.

Bolden is accused of shooting Benjamin Donahue III twice in the head. Court papers say Kruckenberg was just a few feet away, yet when investigators questioned Kruckenberg shortly after the shooting she claimed she didn’t know what happened.

The documents say she also called someone and told them not to tell police about the shooting. She was wanted as an accessory to the crime.

On Sunday afternoon, more than two months after the deadly shooting, Kruckenberg walked into the jail and turned herself in.

Authorities are still looking for Bolden. He is wanted for first and second degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call police.