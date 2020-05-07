Krav’n planning Monday reopening

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls bars and restaurants had been preparing to re-open long before Thursday’s vote by the city council easing COVID-19 business restrictions.

Places like Krav’n, in southwest Sioux Falls, have been in cleaning mode ever since they shut down six weeks ago.

The tables at Krav’n are spaced six-feet apart. Now the Sioux Falls bar hopes to measure up to customers’ expectations once it reopens.

“I’m sure everyone’s sick of cooking at home, so hopefully, we can fulfill their needs,” Krav’n owner Mark Fonder said.

Krav’n will post notices on tables reminding customers of the importance of social distancing. Management expects keeping people a safe distance from one other will be the biggest challenge once they reopen.

“Because we get a lot of of people who haven’t seen each other, it’s like the first day of school, everybody wants to get back together again, hey, how have you been? I haven’t seen you in a long time,” Krav’n General Manager Jen Cleveland said.

Krav’n is also making improvements outside, including paving a new parking lot. The goal is to open on Monday. They feel anytime sooner would be pushing it.

“Mother’s Day is a big one, and frankly, that’s a whole lot of work coming in off, hit the ground running, with everything being a little smaller, we want to make sure everyone’s expectations are where they need to be,” Cleveland said.

Once warmer weather moves in, more customers will sit outside on the patio, and that should help spread people farther apart and improve social distancing.

“Usually, our patio gets 100-percent full when it’s nice out. So we’re going to do 6-foot social distancing out there, too, and hopefully we can make them go inside and outside and abide by all the rules,” Fonder said.

Krav’n expects its regular customers will be the first ones through their doors on Monday. Others will wait. But whenever they do show up, Krav’n says their customers will be safe.

Krav’n is also switching from laminated menus to paper ones, so the staff can throw them away after the customer is done reading the selection.