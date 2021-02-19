KOTG: SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg charges; Boever’s family speaks out; City of Sioux Falls settles wrongful death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s attorney general is facing three charges in connection with a deadly crash – all of them misdemeanors.

Joe Boever’s family says they’re disappointed, but not surprised, that Ravnsborg isn’t facing more serious charges in connection with the crash.

The city of Sioux Falls has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with an Iowa family whose daughter drowned at Falls Park nearly three years ago.

We have learned more about the two teenagers who suffered serious injuries, after police say their car was hit head-on by a driver who was speeding and may have been drunk.

