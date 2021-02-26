KOTG: Possible Ravsnborg impeachment; Sioux Empire Home Show; “Nomadland” and South Dakota tourism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Thursday, Governor Noem along with the Secretary of Public safety, answered questions related to the fatal crash involving attorney general Jason Ravnsborg.

Governor explains her decision to release Ravnsborg videos, says more info is coming

Just a day after being read on the House floor, the speaker has proposed an amendment to House Resolution 7001 which would begin impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

How possible Ravsnborg impeachment by the legislature would look

Today kicks off the 62nd annual Sioux Empire Home Show.

Home Show kicks off Friday during city’s busiest housing boom

The Rosebud Reservation received an unexpected donation this week, thanks to prison inmates.

Rosebud Reservation receives an unexpected donation from inmates

The newly released movie, Nomadlad, was filmed partially in South Dakota.  It’s about a woman who embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

“Nomadland” could impact South Dakota tourism

