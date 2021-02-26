KOTG: Possible Ravsnborg impeachment; Sioux Empire Home Show; “Nomadland” and South Dakota tourism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Thursday, Governor Noem along with the Secretary of Public safety, answered questions related to the fatal crash involving attorney general Jason Ravnsborg.

Just a day after being read on the House floor, the speaker has proposed an amendment to House Resolution 7001 which would begin impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Today kicks off the 62nd annual Sioux Empire Home Show.

The Rosebud Reservation received an unexpected donation this week, thanks to prison inmates.

The newly released movie, Nomadlad, was filmed partially in South Dakota. It’s about a woman who embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

