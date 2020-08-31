KOTG: Overnight fire, tornadoes in central S.D. and Sanford Health addresses investigation report

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Fire crews are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight fire on the west side of the city.

Crews respond to overnight fire

It’s been a weekend of strong storms across KELOLAND — including tornadoes. 

Tornadoes touch down in Beadle, Hand County

Starting Monday, Sioux Falls police will be cracking down on people who speed in school zones. 

Slow down, officers enforcing school zones

Crews have contained a wildfire caused by lightning at Wind Cave National Park in western South Dakota.

A national online investigative journalism website, ProPublica, is reporting that billionaire T. Denny Sanford was subject of a child pornography investigation.

Sanford Health CEO says he has not been contacted by authorities regarding any investigation into T. Denny Sanford

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests