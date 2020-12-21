KOTG: Officer-involved shooting in Mitchell, windy weather and a horse parade in Dell Rapids

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.
According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, the Mitchell Police Department responded to a call for shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
Happening Monday afternoon, health officials and city leaders will update the public on the COVID-19 pandemic in Sioux Falls.
Over the weekend, people turned out for a holiday horse parade in Dell Rapids to spread joy to those in long-term care facilities.
The Salvation Army has once again received a valuable coin in a red kettle — it’s now been a golden tradition in the Black Hills for 24 years.
Winds will be stronger today and already in the 40mph range across northeastern KELOLAND.
