KOTG: Officer-involved shooting in Mitchell, windy weather and a horse parade in Dell Rapids

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, the Mitchell Police Department responded to a call for shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. 

DCI investigating Mitchell officer-involved shooting

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

Second stimulus checks: Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Happening Monday afternoon, health officials and city leaders will update the public on the COVID-19 pandemic in Sioux Falls.

COVID-19 livestreams on KELOLAND.com in December

Over the weekend, people turned out for a holiday horse parade in Dell Rapids to spread joy to those in long-term care facilities.

Horse riders spread Christmas cheer in Dell Rapids

The Salvation Army has once again received a valuable coin in a red kettle — it’s now been a golden tradition in the Black Hills for 24 years. 

Traditional gold coin left in Spearfish Salvation Army red kettle

Winds will be stronger today and already in the 40mph range across northeastern KELOLAND.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 21st

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 