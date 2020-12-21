KOTG: Officer-involved shooting in Mitchell, windy weather and a horse parade in Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Last week we told you how Christmas at the Cathedral is on the move this year taking their concert on tour.

Sunday they were at the St. Francis House. Guests there would normally be taken to the Cathedral to enjoy the concert in person, but because of the pandemic, it came to them. A Fazoli's pasta meal was served to guests before they gathered to watch a pre-recorded Christmas at the Cathedral concert. Today was extra special for the St. Francis House, though. It has been exactly one year since their first night in a new building.