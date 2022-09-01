SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s still time to catch some concerts at Levitt at the Falls before the season winds down next weekend.

Another act with local roots will rock the stage this Saturday.

Thousands of people filled the Levitt in 2019 as Kory and the Fireflies put on a show in downtown Sioux Falls.

Now the Sioux Falls-based band will turn up the volume again on Saturday.

“It was awesome to have him wrap up our season in 2019, and really great to have him back now that we can be full-blown again after the pandemic,” Levitt at the Falls executive director Nancy Halvorson said.

Kory Van Sickle says the band will play songs from all four of their albums, some singles, and a tune they’ve never performed for a crowd before.

“We sing kind of peace, love, and that kind of feel and if we can kind of help spread that I feel like we did what we were supposed to do,” Kory Van Sickle of Kory and the Fireflies said.

Perhaps they’ll even inspire some of their youngest fans.

“One of the things we love to do at the Levitt is sort of envision the children that are on the lawn and think about if you’re a kid from Sioux Falls and you want to do music and you see a guy like Kory up there you think, ‘If he can do it, so can I,'” Halvorson said.

Levitt shows are free.

To find out who else will be playing this season, click here.