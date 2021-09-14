Kory and the Fireflies to play at free concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People looking for something to do this weekend have another option. And it’s free.

Schulte Subaru is holding an end-of-summer event to give people a break from the pandemic.

Kory and the Fireflies will headline the event Saturday at the car dealership.

“It’s been really hard on everyone, and we know that and musicians haven’t been excluded by any stretch so it will be great to play. It is outside; it’s a free show under the stars and it will be a good, safe way to gather up and have some fun,” lead singer Kory Van Sickle said.

“I think a lot of the concerts were missed during COVID and I think this is a time when we all want to get outside before winter comes and hear some music and it is good for the soul,” Sarah Schulte said.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and will include free hot dogs, food trucks, inflatables for the kids, a car show and a special treat for race fans. One of Subaru’s rally race car teams will be on hand to talk with fans and show them one of the cars.

“We just want to make sure everyone knows it is free to the public. You don’t have to be a Subaru customer to come out to the event. Free food, free entertainment and an epic show to end the night,” Mike Schulte said.

Mike Schulte says people are encouraged to wear masks if they want. There will be hand sanitizing stations, along with temperature monitors to keep people safe.