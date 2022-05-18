WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight isn’t just special for veterans, but also their guardians who experience the trip alongside them.

From cheers in the airport to a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to several memorials in Washington D.C., Eugene Larsen took in a full day on Midwest Honor Flight on Saturday.

“I’ve enjoyed it very much,” Veteran Eugene Larsen said.

The 94-year-old Sioux Falls man served during the Korean War.

He was joined by 80 other veterans Saturday.

“It’s like old times years ago when we were in the service. It’s almost like Army again,” Eugene Larsen said.

Eugene experienced Honor Flight right alongside his son.

John Larsen of Wentworth was his father’s guardian on the trip.

“It’s an honor. It’s an honor to celebrate the day with some of these veterans and hear some of their stories, seems like they all got a nice bond together,” Guardian John Larsen said.

“It brings back old memories,” Eugene Larsen said.

Thanks to Honor Flight, more memories were made.

Coming up Thursday on KELOLAND News we’ll talk with a pair of Vietnam War veterans who got to fly on the Midwest Honor Flight’s latest mission.