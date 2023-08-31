SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time to begin a new hour in his life.

80-year-old Bob Kolbe says while he has been repairing clocks in central Sioux Falls since 1972, he’d now like to sell the business.

“I’ve got more fish to fry, and you can’t be in more than one place at one time, and I have some research things that I really want to get wrapped up,” Kolbe said.

The world, and how we tell time, has changed considerably since the early 1970s.

“Early clocks, the people thought they had the world by the goatee when they had a clock that they only had to wind once a day,” Kolbe said.

His shop with a quirky sign at the corner of Duluth Avenue and 21st Street has the feel of a museum.

“I’m the CEO and the janitor, and you can see I do better as CEO than janitor,” Kolbe said.

Just a moment with Kolbe makes it clear that he not only has an eye for clocks but also conversation.

“For years and years and years, I’m sure there’s quite the gang of people who stop by pretty regularly to maybe to bring a clock in but perhaps more likely to chat,” Bob’s wife Jane Kolbe said.

“It’s getting to the point where I’m seeing some clocks for the third time,” her husband said.