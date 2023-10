Next week, The USD Knudson School of Law will hold a dedication ceremony for nine flags representing the Native American tribes of South Dakota

The event is scheduled for Monday, October 16th at 2 p.m. in the courtroom.

Maranda Herman, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, initiated the process last year when she requested a flag from the Oglala Lakota Nation be gifted to the law school.