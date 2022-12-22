SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another day of dangerously cold weather in KELOLAND.

The windchills in KELOLAND Thursday could cause frostbite in 10 minutes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Frostbite can sneak up on someone in just a matter of minutes, depending on how cold and windy it is outside.

“Oftentimes people won’t even recognize they’re getting it until somebody else points it out to them,” Brookings Healthy System certified nurse practitioner Katie Jones said.

Katie Jones is a certified nurse practitioner in the Brookings Health System Wound Center.

Jones says your most vulnerable areas include the fingertips, toes, nose, cheeks, and ears.

Early signs of frostbite include tingling and pain.

“Eventually you may feel complete numbness, you may notice the color of your skin changing from maybe its normal pink color to white or red and as time goes on it can even turn purple, blue, brown, and eventually black with more and more damage. Some people will develop blisters with frostbite as well, or the skin can turn hard and waxy,” Jones said.

Mild cases can be treated by heading indoors right away and re-warming the area with warm water.

If your skin changes color or if it’s blistered, you should seek medical attention right away.

The best way to avoid frostbite is to stay out of the cold.

If you have to be outside, be sure to wear layers of warm, loose clothing and cover up vulnerable skin like your fingers and ears.