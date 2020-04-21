Knobloch’s Greenhouse surprised by online interest as it prepares to open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Knobloch’s Greenhouse in northwest Iowa is opening its doors to customers Wednesday. A few weeks ago, the family-run business wasn’t sure how this season was going to go because of the pandemic.

More than 100 online orders are already in as Knobloch’s urges customers to shop on its website and pick up items curbside at the greenhouse in Alvord, IA.

“I think a lot of the customers have a really good attitude about it. It’s not as ideal as looking at your plant and shopping,” Knobloch said. “But that’s kind of like a lot of things right now, not ideal.”

Darin Knobloch says no more than 50 people can shop inside the greenhouse at a time starting tomorrow. Employees will be wearing gloves and masks and he urges customers to do the same while social distancing.

“There’s usually a lot of anticipation. It was kind of different this year. A few weeks ago we had all of these really good-looking plants. We were wondering if we’d be able to get them to our customers or what was going to happen. It’s a really good feeling going into opening knowing that we have some avenues to get the customers the plants they want. Pretty excited to start doing that,” Knobloch said.

Myron Knobloch says because of the mild weather this year, the plants look great.

Myron: It’s a busy morning.

Holsen: What are you guys busy doing right now?

Myron: We’re working on final store setup and from my perspective, yesterday was a warm, drying day so we have a lot of watering to do beside.

While he says it’s still too cold to plant tomatoes or peppers, there are still other early-season options for people who are excited to get outside.

“Just anxious to get out and get in the dirt. The other side of things is most of us are going to stay in closer to home than what we normally do. There’s just a lot of interest in planting more gardens and doing things at home so you can enjoy it this summer and that’s, I think, a good idea,” Myron said.

Darin Knobloch says the business isn’t expecting this to be its best year but he’s encouraged by tremendous online interest.

