Knobloch’s ‘blown away’ by online interest as greenhouse preps for opening day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of you are probably itching to get into your garden this time of year.

After weeks of uncertainty, Knobloch’s Greenhouse in northwest Iowa will be opening its doors tomorrow. The greenhouse has more than 100 online orders ready for pickup already. Darin Knobloch says the business isn’t expecting this to be its best year but he’s encouraged by tremendous online interest.

“We’ve been blown away. We’ve been surprised by the reaction online which has been very good,” Knobloch said.

No more than 50 customers will be allowed inside the greenhouse at a time to shop. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves and they urge customers to do the same.