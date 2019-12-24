Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 2020 election is less than a year away. We’ve already seen candidates criss-cross Iowa, but one made a stop in South Dakota Monday.

Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar, was in Sioux Falls Monday morning.

It was standing room only as people packed into the home where Senator Amy Klobuchar held her campaign stop in Sioux Falls.

One of those people was Andrea Poole, who attended the event in hopes of learning a little more about the candidate.

“I really wanted to see if Amy was the candidate for me. I do like some of the things that she stands for, I like her stance on college and expanding the PELL grant, as a college student myself, that’s something that is near and dear to me,” Andrea Poole said.

Klobuchar touched on topics like healthcare, education, and more.

“Make sure that we make it easier to get those degrees, easier to get 4 year degrees, we have a lot of areas we are going to need help with four year degrees and beyond, by doubling the PELL grants, having the money go where it’s supposed to go,” Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said.

Several people also made donations to the campaign. Sheryl Johnson visited to hear what Klobuchar had to say.

“I like several of the democratic candidates running, so I wanted to have a chance to hear what she had to say, I’m really impressed with her, I think she is just what the country needs after the current president. We need somebody that is not going to attack other people. She’d bring people together with a lot of common sense stuff,” Johnson said.

“I think we have a decent core in the Midwest in our politics, and this is our moment to show it,” Klobuchar said.

The event was at the home of former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson. South Dakota will have its primary on June 2nd of 2020.