Kiwanis Club still raising money for kids in need at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of things at the Sioux Empire Fair look different this year and that includes the Pancake House that dates back to the 1980s.

The house is run by the Kiwanis Club, a group that raises money for organizations that help out children in need. President Mark McClung says the building normally sits 50 people at a time but because of the pandemic, it’s now limited to about six. Thanks to major sponsors, the club is still on pace to match last year’s fundraising total of roughly $55,000. If you want to stop by for some cakes, it’s all you can eat for $5.

“If you can eat 50 pancakes, we’ll give them to you. You get smokies along with those pancakes along with drinks whether it’s coffee, juice or milk,” McClung said.

McClung says fewer people wanted to volunteer this summer at the Pancake House so he reduced the facility’s hours from 8-3 to 8-1.