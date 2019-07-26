Kittens saved despite loss of home near Lennox

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and multiple area fire departments responded to a structure fire near 282nd Street and 469th Avenue on Wednesday.

The single-family home has been deemed as a total loss.

While the fire was being put out, the first responders discovered six newborn kittens inside a small camper that was on fire near the house.

~Information Release/House Fire~On 7/24/19 at around 1:06 PM, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple…

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Friday, July 26, 2019

The kittens were all rescued and have been taken to the Sioux Falls Humane Society for ongoing care. They received honorary names from the first responders. Their names are Smokey, Fireball, Charcoal, Fahrenheit, Hot Spot and Ash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss