Kittens saved despite loss of home near Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and multiple area fire departments responded to a structure fire near 282nd Street and 469th Avenue on Wednesday.

The single-family home has been deemed as a total loss.

While the fire was being put out, the first responders discovered six newborn kittens inside a small camper that was on fire near the house.

The kittens were all rescued and have been taken to the Sioux Falls Humane Society for ongoing care. They received honorary names from the first responders. Their names are Smokey, Fireball, Charcoal, Fahrenheit, Hot Spot and Ash.