Kittens are taking over animal shelters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — It’s kitten season. That means cats are starting to take over animal shelters. KELOLAND visited All City Pet Care East to find out why it’s important to spay and neuter your animals.

An unspayed cat can give birth to three litters a year with around three or four kittens. If you add that to the kittens her offspring can produce as well, that’s a lot of cats.

Penny Nance has adopted from the Sioux Falls Humane Society before, and is here looking again today.

She says all you need to do is look around to see that more people need to spay and neuter their pets.

“We just have too many of them and this room is proof of all the kitties in the cages (definitely) breaks your heart,” Penny Nance said.

Not only does the cat population continue to grow, but inbreeding can be a big issue for cats that aren’t spayed or neutered as well.

Their legs are almost like they’re on backwards and it’s just really not fair because you can’t fix it. Their quality of life is really low right out of the gate. There’s deformities for sure.” Lisha Fish said.

On top of that, shelters often struggle to find space for cats and provisions.

The humane society says these kennels will fill with over 200 cats by the end of the summer due to the lack of spaying and neutering

“If you’re going to have it running out and about, you should do your due diligence as far as the rest of the neighborhood goes and get your cat spayed or neutered. It’s the responsible thing to do.” Lisha Fish said.