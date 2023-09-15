Rapid City workers save kitten from storm drain. Photo from the City of Rapid City.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City employees saved a kitten from a storm drain in the city hall parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The city said in a news release that the kitten, now named Stormy, was rescued hours before the rain fell in the downtown area.

The rescue was a team effort that required patience. The kitten was apparently scared and did not respond to lunch hour efforts to rescue it. Two employees went into the storm drain box to rescue the kitten. Other employees gathered to help coax the kitten to safety. The kitten stayed put.

Employees set a safety trap for the kitten. Employees checked on the kitten throughout the afternoon. At around 4 p.m., the kitten was found in the safety trap and removed from the storm drain.

The kitten spent Wednesday night with city employees. Stormy spent Thursday with the utility department and has found a permanent home with a city employee.