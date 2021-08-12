Kirk Hill Wildfire suppressed at 80 acres Thursday

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the Black Hills National Forest say firefighters worked through the night to suppress the Kirk Hill Wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon near Sturgis.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, crews estimated the fire at 80 acres. Officials say firefighters have a line around the fire with a combination of dozer lines, hard lines and roads. They say “crews will focus on mopping up the perimeter Thursday to gain full containment.”

Courtesy Black Hills National Forest

Courtesy Black Hills National Forest

Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity is will help crews in fire fighting efforts. Officials warn that smoke will be present for the next several days.

No structures were lost in the fire, officials say.

According to the update from the Black Hills National Forest, numerous federal, state and local resources responded to the wildfire; including helicopters, dozers, engines, hand crews, a heavy air tanker and the Tatanka Hotshots.