SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, Avera Health in Sioux Falls held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new facility to help the families of patients.

The Kirby Place Hospitality House is the newest addition to the Walsh Family Village campus.

Courtesy Avera

The housing unit is designed as a resource for out-of-town patients and their families.

To be eligible to stay at the Kirby Place you must live over 30 miles from Sioux Falls and be referred by a hospital social worker.