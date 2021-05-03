Kingswood sale raises more than $10k for Sioux Falls daycare teacher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Kingswood Rummage Sales wrapped up on Saturday with a big payout for one local fundraiser.

We introduced you to the daycare community coming together to host a rummage sale fundraiser for director Jess Roe who just started treatments for a stage 4 brain tumor.

After 4 days of volunteers staffing the sale, the Grand Fun Alley Learning Center parents and staff presented Jess with a check for more than $10,000 thanks to all of the community support at the Kingswood fundraiser.

