Kingswood Rummage Sales: social distancing on the driveway

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The pandemic has changed the shopping experience for bargain hunters who flocked to the west side of Sioux Falls for today’s start of the Kingswood Rummage Sales. Homeowners and customers are doing their best make sure everyone stays safe during the rummage sale’s four-day run.

Tina Barnett came all the way up from Texas to check out the bargains at the Kingswood Rummage Sales.

“Because down in Texas, we don’t have many garage sales, like way down south, but here, it’s just nice to walk around and there’s great prices,” Barnett said.

Most Kingswood rummagers weren’t wearing masks when we visited the neighborhood. But that doesn’t mean shoppers have let their guards down.

“We were wearing our masks earlier but where we’re spread-out like this, it’s fine. I don’t have a problem with it. And we weren’t here last year because of COVID,” Barnett said.

Homeowners encourage mask-wearing and social distancing, while keeping a supply of hand sanitizer available to everybody.

“I’ve been handling the money so I’ve been trying to really be careful with that,” seller Marian Gerling said.

Some homeowners try to prevent germs from spreading by individually packaging the items they’re selling.

“And people have been very good about not pulling it out without asking if they can,” Gerling said.

Bargain hunters say they feel safe going from house to house even though it can be a tight fit social distancing in a driveway.

“It’s hard to keep the six-feet distance with something like this. But I think people have been pretty good about, if they see somebody, they wait,” Gerling said.

Homeowners say the selection is worth the wait because many of them have a surplus of items they didn’t sell last year when the pandemic delayed the rummage sale until June.

Some homeowners opened up their garages and driveways a day early, and they say sales have been steady ever since.

Kingswood has listed some do’s and don’ts for both buyers and sellers at the rummage sale.

