SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big event in Sioux Falls that was impacted by the pandemic in 2020 is hoping for a strong turnout in 2021.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten joined us live from the first day of the rummage sales. Watch the video in the player above.

For more information on the 44th Annual Kingswood Rummage Sales, click here.