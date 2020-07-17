Kidz-N-Coats looking for donations to provide new coats for kids in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group that hands out brand new coats to kids each year is in need of donations during the pandemic.

Kidz-N-Coats is cancelling it’s golf tournament fundraiser this summer because it couldn’t find enough sponsors. The event helps raise money to buy coats for local kids. Coordinator Isaac Schmeling says last year the organization handed out 1,000 brand new coats to kids in two hours during a Keep KELOLAND Warm distribution.

“We’ve been able to team up with you guys. Our coats are completely brand new coats. They have not been used because some of these kids have never had anything new in their lives. So we want them to have something new,” Schmeling said.

Kidz-N-Coats is based out of Harvest Church in Sioux Falls. It has no paid staff, just volunteers. So all the donations will go directly towards buying coats for kids.