Kidz-N-Coats cancels fundraiser, still needs donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular part of Keep KELOLAND Warm in the fall is the handing out of brand new items from the local organization Kidz-N-Coats. Unfortunately because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kidz-N-Coats is cancelling its golf tournament this summer, its only fundraiser.

Giving kids a brand new coat for the winter can really lift their spirits and warm the heart.

“We look at a coat as not a big deal but to these kids, it’s a huge deal. To see them get all excited and smile over something like that, there’s nothing better than that,” Schmeling said.

Kidz-N-Coats Coordinator Isaac Schmeling says that’s why the organization needs help. Because of COVID-19, the group had a hard time finding sponsors for its annual golf fundraiser. So the event is now cancelled and Kidz-N-Coats is hoping for donations.

“Winter is not going to change. We know winter is still coming. We know kids are still going to be affected. So we want to make sure that we still get coats for those kids that don’t have coats. Even more this year. Obviously people are struggling financially. We want to make sure we made a difference in the community here,” Schmeling said.

Last year they gave out about 1,000 coats to kids in need in Sioux Falls and this year they want to give out the same, if not more.

Those 1,000 coats were handed out in just two hours to infants on up to teenagers because of high demand.

“I can’t say enough that we’ve been able to partner up with KELOLAND over the past couple of years. In most cases, we’ve ran out of coats pretty quickly,” Schmeling said.

“We’re not going to stop based on anything that’s going on. We know that there’s still a need out there and we’re going to try and meet that need,” Schmeling said.

Kidz-N-Coats is based out of Harvest Church in Sioux Falls. It has no paid staff, just volunteers. So all the donations will go directly towards buying coats for kids.