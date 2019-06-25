KIDSTOP builds academic success this summer

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — KIDSTOP is a summer recreation program for elementary aged students, but just because they’re not in class, the learning doesn’t stop.

Who says summer can’t be educational? The Sioux Empire United Way’s KIDSTOP program gives students the opportunity to stay busy and just have fun.

“Our main goal is to keep the kids safe and supervised especially in the summer they are kind of wandering free, so we like to keep them with us and keep them busy and active and just give them exposure. A chance to have an opportunity they might not otherwise get to do,” Executive Director of KIDSTOP Kassidi Smith said.

Tuesday these kids learned how to fish. For some, like Savannah Seiler, it was their first time ever.

“We were learning about how to fish and there’s all types of fish and one fish have really sharp back fin and really sharp teeth,” Seiler said.

The excitement doesn’t stop at fishing.

“KIDSTOP is fun because you can play outside a lot and you can have chalk to play with and they have bubbles outside and stuff,” Tianna Lightfoot said.

89 percent of the regular participants made improvements on a Power of Asset Building chart, a tool to track student behavior and academic progress, which leads to academic success.

“How to fish how to cast, how to bait a hook. Those education pieces really are a part of the programming that’s necessary. To help them to enrich their childhood and help them keep learning over the summer,” Smith said.