Kids were walking to school during armed standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer involved shooting in central Sioux Falls.



The incident started about 7:30 this morning, when two adults and a juvenile arrived at the hospital with stab wounds. A short time later, officers went to the suspect’s location near the intersection of 12th street and Garfield Avenue.



Police say at that time, the suspect was still armed, so SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene.

Officers say negotiators spoke with the suspect for about an hour, before the suspect reportedly charged at law enforcement. Police shot and killed the suspect. The DCI will be looking into the shooting and police involvement.



With a school nearby and students heading to class, officers also had to worry about the safety of several people in the area.

It’s the ending police were hoping to avoid as shots rang out in this quiet neighborhood.

“Obviously the goal is to get the suspect to surrender peacefully,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the area a little after 8 this morning to try and talk the suspect into surrendering.

“I know there were times when he was coming to the door and then would go back inside,” Clemens said.

While a lot of the officers had their guns drawn and focused on the house, where the suspect remained holed up for over an hour, other officers were trying to keep neighbors safe, alerting them of the dangerous situation that was still unfolding.

While police had blocked off the area; turning some people away, they were also concerned about what was happening around them.

A lot of kids were on their way to a nearby school at the time.

“You may have kids walking, other people walking and cars driving, so it’s important making sure everyone is safe in a situation something this volatile; he was suspected of harming three other people, so safety is paramount,” Clemens said.

Nearby Garfield Elementary did not go into lockdown.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, law enforcement were still at the scene of the standoff and said that they would be there for a while investigating what happened.