MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Several people were taken to the hospital after falling through ice on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday afternoon.

Mission Volunteer Fire and Rescue says crews were called to the area for a report of two children who fell through the ice into Turtle Dam.

Officials arriving on the scene found the children had been moved to a reeded area by a security officer, who also fell into the water while trying to rescue them.

Crews pushed a boat across the ice to the reeds and pulled the kids and officers back to shore.