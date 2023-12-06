SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids helping kids.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A local church recently did what’s called a reverse offering, handing out money to parishioners to do good things in the community.

Embrace handed out $60,000 to the congregation, even to the youngest of kids. And as you’re about to see, some of those kids embraced the challenge to help others.

Each child in the congregation was given $5.

These three girls knew exactly what they wanted to do with their money.

“It’s pretty sad to see people not eat,” eight-year-old Leah Anderson said.

They wanted to use their money to help pay off school lunch debt at their school. But instead of donating their $5, they decided to start a fundraising campaign making this video to challenge others to match their donations.

While most of us hear about school lunch debt, these kids see it firsthand.

“We told them there’s people in our grade and we watch them and they come to school with no lunch and it’s not because they forgot it at home,” nine-year-old Liz Jaspers said.

“We talked about how some people don’t get to eat lunch and how the little tiny kindergartners through 2nd graders have to watch their friends not eat lunch and that’s really sad,” Lucy Anderson said.

They said it was a pretty easy sell.

“Because I have people on my side that also want to help people,” Leah said.

“We just been letting people give whatever they want to give, and there’s enough people who want to give,” Lucy said.

The kids say most of their donations were $10 and $20, but one came in at $100 and that was from Hartford Building Center.

It helped them meet their goal of $500 in just two days.

“It’s not going to get worse, but it’s not going to get any better, definitely not going to get better,” Lucy said.

So that’s why they decided to step up to the plate, so other students had something on their plate.

They need to turn their money in by this weekend, but told me they are going to try and reach a new goal of $800. If you’d like to help, you can donate through their Facebook page or Venmo account.