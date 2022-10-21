SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not feel like winter this weekend, but we all know it isn’t far away.

That’s why Friday’s Kidz N Coats giveaway is so exciting in downtown Sioux Falls. It got underway at 3:30 this afternoon outside the library.

Hundreds of kids are picking out brand-new winter coats and volunteers are on hand to help them make sure they fit.

“We have near a thousand coats here today that we’re giving away. Anybody in the community is welcome to come. We’ve got infant sizes all the way up to double XL in adult sizes but it is for the kids in our community,” Teresa Blauwet with Kids-n-Coasts said.

If your family needs help making sure your kids have warm winter coats, the giveaway goes until 6:30 p.m., so there’s still time to stop by.