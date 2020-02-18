Kids packed the Washington Pavilion on Presidents Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With no school Monday, kids in the Sioux Falls area packed the Washington Pavilion for some educational fun. It could be part of a growing trend. The Pavilion has seen a record number of visitors for two weekends in a row.

9-year-old Avery Johnannsen likes rocking the hula hoop but says the dinosaurs are the best.

“I like to dig up the dinosaur bones because I want to be a paleontologist when I grow up. It’s fun for me,” Avery Johannsen said.

“They liked the glowing hallway with the ultra violet lights and the dinosaurs and the wheel chair races,” Randi Grevengoed said.

Randi Grevengoed says her three daughters are enjoying the day off. She likes the Washington Pavilion museum because it keep their minds and bodies active.

Grevengoed says, “I would rather have them do something like this than something else that they really like to do, which is sit on their tablets and just watch videos. This is a nice, easy way to deter them from the tablet and Youtube scene.”

Many parents agree. So many that the Pavilion set attendance records two weekends in a row.

Museums director Jason Folkerts says, “we were bumping up to 3,000 and it looks like this past weekend we were roughly around 2,300, which is incredible for the museums.”

Folkets says shows like the “Forever Forest” are very popular. Kids can climb in a tree fort or tear down and build up a complete house.

“The line started all the way to our side doors. When you have kind of a line, you’re anticipating a really good day, so if we feel the numbers are going to be high, we can get on the phone and call in a couple more workers, to say, come on down and help us out, we need all hands on deck,” Folkets said.

But for these kids, all hands on deck means working the rock quarry. Lucy Kruse says it’s fun evem when you get hit in the face.

“Because you get to take it up there and it will come down and then you get to collect rocks like that.” 6-year-old Lucy Kruse said.

“It’s better than school,” Ruby Grevengoed said.

The Pavilion will be announcing it’s new line up of shows Tuesday evening at 7.