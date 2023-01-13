SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A day off from school doesn’t mean students aren’t still learning. Not only are these two friends getting in a little bit of physical fitness, they’re also exercising their brains.

“Me and Lila have been running around and doing the rock wall and learning what foods are healthy for you,” 10-year-old Layla Otto said.

It’s thanks to the Washington Pavilion’s No School STEAM Day.

“We started No School STEAM Day a few years ago to offer families in our community an option for kids when they don’t have school but it’s not a national holiday; it’s a teacher in-service or something like that to give families something to do with their kids that’s fun and educational and keeps them from sitting in the house all day,” director of education Maddy Grogan said.

The kids are getting to do hands-on activities involving STEAM – which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

STEAM day activities at the Washington Pavilion for students

“I love art because it lets you express creativity,” 10-year-old, Lila Williams said.

“They get to do a wide variety of things today. Go to the science center. They’ll spend some time in the visual arts center. Sanford Promise is here and we will do a science lesson with them and then we will spend some time in the classroom making art projects and doing science experiences,” Grogan said.

This is the second No School STEAM Day the Washington Pavilion has had this school year. There will be two more after today.

“I’m having fun because I get to hang out with new people and express my happiness of all of these amazing things,” Williams said.

The day is for kids in kindergarten through 5th grade. The next event is February 6. To sign up just head to the Washington Pavilion’s website or call the box office at 605-367-6000.