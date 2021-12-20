Kids get to shop with law officers in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western KELOLAND are giving back to the community this holiday season.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas School Resource Officers, and officials from other agencies once again worked with kids to help them shop for Christmas gifts. In the shopping with kids program, 20 families were helped with getting Christmas Gifts.

The families are in the Douglas School District and were picked by the School Resource Officers with the help from staff. Deputies involved in the event say it was a fun experience.

