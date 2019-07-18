Kids cool off at Hydrant Block Party

Police and firefighters spent a couple of hours in a Sioux Falls neighborhood Thursday afternoon.There was no fire or emergency, but there was plenty of water and fun.

The Hydrant Block Party at Hayward Park made a splash with kids in Sioux Falls.



“It is awesome,” 9-year-old Ronin Smith said.



It’s the second time the event has been held this year, and it happened on a sizzling summer day.



“It feels like you’re going to melt,” Smith said.



9-year-old Ronin Smith enjoyed the water with family and friends.

“It’s nice. You get refreshed on a really hot day and water is splashing on you. It’s really nice,” Smith said.



Kelli Volk: What do you think of this party today?

Teigan Nytroe: It’s fun.



The hydrant block parties are a team effort between Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Police.



“We’ve got a couple of hose lines out, let the kids spray the hose lines. We’ve got squirt guns, beach balls. It’s a good time for them and us,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Firefighter Kyle Kolda said.



And no one is safe from getting soaked.



We’ve got police officers out here who are basically a target, so the kids can spray them and they’re pretty much soaked at this point,” Sioux Falls Police Department PIO Sam Clemens said.



But it’s not just about cooling off for a couple of hours.



“It’s about connecting with kids, letting them know that we’re human, like to have a good time. It helps keep them at ease in case there’s a problem and they need us,” Clemens said.



“I love to hang out with them because they serve and protect,” Smith said.

There are more hydrant block parties to come this summer.

The next one is July 25 at Jefferson Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.