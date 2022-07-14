SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the dog days of summer come around, a cool splash of water feels extra refreshing.

“It feels like you’re in a hot day and then you go into a shower and it’s so cold and it feels so good on your skin,” Katelyn Mueller of Sioux Falls said.

11-year-old Katelyn Mueller was one of many kids enjoying the first hydrant block party of the summer in Sioux Falls.

From games to music, to spraying fire hoses, Bakker Park was full of fun in the sun.

“It’s a hot day so everybody’s just excited to have water, little bit of wind so everybody’s getting wet. It’s just a lot of fun and it’s great to see the neighborhood and the community coming together,” Sioux Falls firefighter Tyler Grieve said.

Several City of Sioux Falls departments collaborated to host the hydrant block parties.

“So really we want to hit all areas of town whether it be through a pool or a hydrant party, so we really try to find the parks that are maybe underserved in those areas of not having a pool close where it’s in walking distance,” Chad Quissell with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation said.

“It gives people an opportunity not to watch TV inside, come out and do things. There’s more opportunity outside,” Mueller said.

The good news is the outdoor parties are just getting started.

The free hydrant block parties happen every Thursday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. through mid-August.

The next one is happening on July 21st at Linwood Park.

