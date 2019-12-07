Kids collect pajamas for Children’s Home Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Holy Spirit Elementary are getting into the holiday spirit by helping out kids in need.

This week, students have been collecting pajamas for the Sioux Falls Children’s Home Society and Children’s Inn. The kids even got to wear pajamas to school on Friday.

By the end of the week, the students had collected 480 sets of pajamas.

“The kiddos that receive these are so appreciative and happy. I know the kids that donate, it really makes them feel good as well. It really touches my heart,” Children’s Inn Representative Lori Hogstad said.

This donation drive is also part of the South Dakota Pajama Program, which has been collecting sleep wear for kids in the state for three years.