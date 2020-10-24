Kids coat giveaway at the Barrel House Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – All this cold weather means you might want to throw on a couple extra layers before heading out the door.

The Hungry Hearts organization, which is ran through the Barrel House, wants to make sure every kid is warm this fall and winter. That’s why tomorrow they’ll be giving away coats, hats, boots, scarves and more.

“Anything with the kids that we can help out, you know, I mean, you need the essentials. You need to eat, you need to keep warm, you know. So, anything we can help out with, we’re gonna try,” Barrel House owner Mark Fonder said.

The giveaway is happening from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Barrel House in Sioux Falls.