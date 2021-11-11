Kids’ Chance provides opportunities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Furthering your education by going to college can be expensive for anyone. One organization is working to reduce that financial burden by providing scholarships for children who’s parents who have been severely or fatally injured in a workplace accident.

Kids’ Chance of South Dakota has provided scholarships for about 20 kids since 2016.

“We started out with three scholarships in 2016, this year we have nine students, it’s gone from a little over $10,000 to $30,000 so the ultimate goal would be as many kids and as many dollars as possible,” President of Kids’ Chance of South Dakota Jennifer Andrisen Selzler said.

This week is also Kids’ Chance Awareness Week. Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News, we’ll hear from a past scholarship recipient.